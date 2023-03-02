UK's Boris Johnson says he has 'mixed feelings' over new Brexit deal

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

March 02, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by William James and Elizabeth Piper for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British former prime minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had mixed feelings over a deal to ease post-Brexit trade negotiated by the country's new leader, saying it handed control to the European Union.

Johnson, addressing the Global Soft Power Summit 2023, reiterated his argument that the British government should have stuck to a bill he introduced that would all but rip up the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which has now been renegotiated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"When I look at the deal that we have now, I have mixed feelings," he said. "Given that we have got rid of the bill, I can see why so many people are attracted to accepting a compromise."

(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.