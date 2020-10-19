Markets

UK's Boohoo starts search for new auditor as PwC to quit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Oct 19 (Reuters) - PwC will not compete to be the new auditor of online fashion group Boohoo BOOH.L, confirming media reports of a shift as the company rejigs its corporate governance apparatus following a report into working conditions at its suppliers.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, said PwC is still its auditor at this time and the audit committee has launched a competitive tender process for the company's audit.

