UK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L on Wednesday reported a 37% jump in full-year core earnings, benefiting from the huge growth in demand for digital shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 173.6 million pounds ($241.4 million) in the year to Feb. 28.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 171.3 million pounds and 126.6 million pounds made in 2019-20.

Unlike store-based rivals who had to shutter shops for several months during coronavirus lockdowns, Boohoo was able to trade throughout.

Its revenue rose 41% to 1.75 billion pounds.

Revenue growth for 2021-22 was forecast at around 25%.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

