Commodities

UK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday reported a 37% jump in full-year core earnings, benefiting from the huge growth in demand for digital shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L on Wednesday reported a 37% jump in full-year core earnings, benefiting from the huge growth in demand for digital shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, made adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 173.6 million pounds ($241.4 million) in the year to Feb. 28.

That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of 171.3 million pounds and 126.6 million pounds made in 2019-20.

Unlike store-based rivals who had to shutter shops for several months during coronavirus lockdowns, Boohoo was able to trade throughout.

Its revenue rose 41% to 1.75 billion pounds.

Revenue growth for 2021-22 was forecast at around 25%.

($1 = 0.7192 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular