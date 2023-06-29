News & Insights

UK's B&M quarterly revenues up 13.5% as shoppers seek value

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

June 29, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M BMEB.L said on Thursday revenues rose 13.5% in its first quarter, in line with its expectations, as shoppers continue to seek out bargains in both food and household goods to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.