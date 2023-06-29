UK's B&M quarterly revenues up 13.5% as shoppers seek value

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M BMEB.L said on Thursday revenues rose 13.5% in its first quarter, in line with its expectations, as shoppers continue to seek out bargains in both food and household goods to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

