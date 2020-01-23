UK's Blue Prism says momentum building after revenue rises 83%

Blue Prism, a British provider of automated processes for businesses, reported an 83% rise in full-year revenue to 101 million pounds ($133 million) on Thursday, and said it expected to make continued progress in its current year.
