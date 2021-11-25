US Markets
UK's Blue Prism agrees to $1.63 bln final takeover offer from Vista

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's Blue Prism has agreed to a final takeover offer from Vista Equity, valuing the robotics software company at 1.22 billion pounds ($1.63 billion), the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday, topping an offer from SS&C Technologies.

The increased 1,250 pence-per-share cash offer from Vista comes amid objections to the deal from activist investor Coast Capital, who has supported U.S.-based SS&C's proposal.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

