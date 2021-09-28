UK's Blue Prism agrees to $1.5 bln takeover bid from PE firm Vista

Adds detail on deal, background

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British software automation company Blue Prism Group PRSMB.L agreed on Tuesday to a 1.1 billion pound ($1.50 billion) takeover offer from American private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

The London-listed company, whose customers include automaker Daimler DAIGn.DE, e-commerce firm eBay EBAY.O and Britain's NHS, said it plans to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the 1,125 pence-per-share bid.

The offer represents an about 35% premium to the stock's closing price before the offer period began on Aug. 28.

Blue Prism, the latest British takeover target by a private equity firm, was also in talks with TPG Capital over a possible offer.

Blue Prism said it also plans to separate the chairman and chief executive role and that it has started looking for a new CEO.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

