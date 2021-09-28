UK's Blue Prism agrees to $1.5 bln takeover bid from PE firm Vista

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

British software automation company Blue Prism Group agreed on Tuesday to a 1.1 billion pound ($1.50 billion) takeover offer from American private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

The London-listed company, whose customers include automaker Daimler, e-commerce firm eBay and Britain's NHS, said it plans to recommend the 1,125 pence-per-share bid to shareholders.

