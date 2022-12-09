UK’s Big Bang barely mitigates City’s Brexit pain

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt wants to boost the City of London. But a package of measures unveiled on Friday, dubbed the Edinburgh Reforms, will do little to reverse the post-Brexit flow of financiers to the continent.

The context for the government’s announcement is that 7,000 financial services staff and 1.3 trillion pounds of assets have hopped across the channel since Britain left the European Union, according to EY. Brexiteer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to making a success of the split. Hence Friday’s package, long trailed as a “Big Bang”, supposed to turbocharge the City.

It won’t. The meatiest aspects are changes to ringfencing rules separating retail and investment banking, and the senior managers regime, which holds top bankers accountable for corporate wrongdoing. Hunt may take smaller lenders out of the ringfence, and allow bigger ones to offer some wholesale banking products on the retail side, like inflation derivatives. Eventually, he could end the regime if banks prove they can safely be wound down. Hunt hasn’t spelled out changes to the senior-manager rules, but he seems likely to weaken them, since his review will consider their “proportionality”.

Neither of those regimes have anything to do with Europe. Even a more permeable ringfence would still be more restrictive than what BNP Paribas has to deal with in France.

Hunt’s broader push is to enlist the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority supervisors in his Big Bang, giving them a statutory responsibility for boosting the economy’s competitiveness. But that aim will be subservient to the primary ones of clamping down on risk. The PRA’s recent decision to push through stricter bank capital rules than in Europe shows where its priorities lie.

UK finance’s main problem in recent years has been its loss of direct access to European financial markets and so-called passporting rights, which allowed major global banks to serve the EU from London. The only way to undo the damage would be to align with European rules indefinitely or to re-join the bloc, both of which are political no-gos. Hunt’s fiddling will therefore do little to stem the bleeding. Adding to the pain, the European Commission is currently making a push to boost its own financial services sector, with recent bills designed to streamline insolvency laws and initial public offerings. If that effort helps to finally give Europe a viable and unified capital market of its own, Britain’s banker exodus could turn into a stampede.

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Dec. 9 unveiled a package of measures, dubbed the Edinburgh Reforms, to overhaul Britain’s financial regulation and boost the City of London’s international standing after Brexit.

The government will introduce new exemptions for rules separating retail and investment banking. Some smaller lenders will be able to escape the regime, while larger ones will be able to do more wholesale banking transactions on the retail side of the ringfence.

Hunt will review Britain’s senior managers regime, which requires banks and insurers to name individuals responsible for specific activities, making it easier for regulators to punish them when things go wrong.

The government will also introduce new statutory objectives for the Financial Conduct Authority watchdog and the Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises banks and insurers. Both will have to consider government economic policy, including the aim of boosting the City of London’s competitiveness, as part of their ongoing activities.

