UK's Biffa to buy collections business, some recycling assets from Viridor for $179 mln

May 21 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc BIFF.L said on Friday it would buy the collections business and certain recycling assets from Viridor Waste Management Ltd for 126 million pounds ($178.87 million), as the waste-management specialist solidifies its position in the UK.

The company expects synergy opportunities of at least 10 million pounds to be delivered within a period of 12-18 months from completion, which is expected no earlier than August.

($1 = 0.7044 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

