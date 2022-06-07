UK's Biffa gets $1.7 bln possible buyout offer from PE firm

Adds details, background

June 7 (Reuters) - Biffa BIFF.L said on Tuesday it has received a possible buyout offer from affiliates of private equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP), valuing the British waste-management specialist at about 1.36 billion pounds ($1.69 billion).

The London-listed company said ECP's unsolicited proposal to buy the company is for 445 pence apiece in cash - a premium of 37% to the stock's last close.

Biffa said that it plans to back the bid if ECP tabled a firm offer at that price.

The High Wycombe-based company also said it was the subject of an enquiry by Britain's tax, payments and customs authority over certain aspects of its landfill tax compliance.

($1 = 0.8039 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

