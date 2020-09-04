UK's Berkeley reiterates commitment to make shareholder returns

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L said on Friday trading for the first four months of the financial year was "resilient" and reiterated its plans to return 280 million pounds ($372 million) to shareholders.

The company, which operates primarily in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said the value of its underlying sales reservations for the period ended Aug. 31 fell about 20%.

($1 = 0.7535 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

