UK's Berkeley Group to appoint Michael Dobson as next chairman

June 8 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc BKGH.L on Wednesday announced its plans to appoint Michael Dobson as the British housebuilder's next chairman, who is likely to take up the non-executive role following the company's annual meeting in September.

Former Schroders Plc SDR.L chairman Dobson replaces Glyn Barker, who was appointed to the key role in July 2020 for a period of two years to oversee the transition of the board following the death of founder and the then chairman Tony Pidgley.

