UK's Bellway to buy back shares, logs uptick in sales

March 28 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Tuesday announced a share buyback programme worth 100 million pounds ($123.1 million), despite posting a lower half-year profit as improved sales in recent weeks fuelled hopes of a recovery in the sector.

A recent uptick in buyer sentiment has failed to fully allay slowdown concerns in the British housing sector, as elevated mortgage rates and fears of a potential economic downturn hamper demand and drive down house prices.

"We have been encouraged by the moderate, yet sustained improvement in reservations since the start of January 2023, and the group remains on track to deliver volume output of around 11,000 homes in the full financial year," Chief Executive Officer Jason Honeyman said in a statement.

The FTSE midcap .FTMC firm said forward order book as at March 12 stood at 1.60 billion pounds, compared with 2.21 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

Bellway, which constructs everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its underlying pre-tax profit for the six months ended Jan. 31 fell about 5% to 312.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

