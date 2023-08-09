News & Insights

UK's Bellway to build fewer homes in 2024 as high mortgage rates weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

August 09, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Suban Soraia for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway BWY.L said on Wednesday it would build fewer homes in the current fiscal year and warned of further margin pressures as the housing sector battled a pronounced slowdown spurred by high mortgage rates.

The group said it built 10,945 homes in the fiscal year ended July 31, slightly down from the guidance of 11,000 units.

Bellway said it expected its underlying operating margin for its last financial year to be around 16%, down from 18.5% in the year-ago period, hurt by high build costs and overhead inflation.

"The backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty and cost of living pressures affected consumer demand during the year and, given affordability remains constrained by higher mortgage interest rates, underlying trading conditions are likely to remain challenging in the near term," Bellway chief executive Jason Honeyman said.

High mortgage rates and increased affordability concerns have hit Britain's housing market, driving away prospective homebuyers, while a decline in house prices has hurt margins.

