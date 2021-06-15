UK's Bellway sees strong demand for homes for rest of financial year

June 15 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L said on Tuesday it expected demand for new homes to remain robust for the rest of the fiscal year, as the sector benefits from government support measures and low lending rates.

The FTSE mid-cap .FTMC company said it expected to complete the sale of around 10,000 homes in the financial year ending July 31, compared with 7,522 units a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

