UK's Bellway sees strong demand for homes for rest of financial year

Housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Tuesday it expected demand for new homes to remain robust for the rest of the fiscal year, as the sector benefits from government support measures and low lending rates.

The FTSE mid-cap .FTMC company said it expected to complete the sale of around 10,000 homes in the financial year ending July 31, compared with 7,522 units a year earlier.

