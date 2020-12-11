UK's Bellway sees 25% rise in home volumes on solid order book

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Friday forecast a 25% rise in annual volumes, saying home orders rose in the first few months of its fiscal year, as a temporary tax cut for buyers and a government assistance scheme boosted demand.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its forward order book rose 18.7% to 1.77 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) in the 17 weeks from Aug. 1 to Nov. 29.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds)

(Reporting by Jasmine I S and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

