UK's Bellway sees 25% rise in home volumes on solid order book

Contributors
Jasmine I S Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Housebuilder Bellway Plc on Friday forecast a 25% rise in annual volumes, saying home orders rose in the first few months of its fiscal year, as a temporary tax cut for buyers and a government assistance scheme boosted demand.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Friday forecast a 25% rise in annual volumes, saying home orders rose in the first few months of its fiscal year, as a temporary tax cut for buyers and a government assistance scheme boosted demand.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its forward order book rose 18.7% to 1.77 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) in the 17 weeks from Aug. 1 to Nov. 29.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds)

(Reporting by Jasmine I S and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((jasmine.is.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More