UK's Bellway sees 25% rise in annual home volumes as demand jumps

Adds details from statement, background

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc BWY.L on Friday forecast a 25% rise in full-year housing completions, saying home orders jumped during the past four months, as tax cuts and public assistance schemes prompt Britons to buy more property.

The Newcastle-based company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its forward order book rose 18.7% to 1.77 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) in the 17 weeks from Aug. 1 to Nov. 29.

Bellway said it was "cautiously optimistic" despite risks related to Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to government support programmes.

The UK housing market has bounced back strongly in recent months following COVID-19 lockdowns, with the construction industry seeing the biggest rise in new orders since 2014 in November amid a boom in house prices.

Housing completions for the full year to July 31, 2021, are now expected to increase by a fourth from 7,522 completions recorded in the year-ago period, the company said.

Bellway's reservation rate, however, slowed down in November due to the reintroduction of more widespread lockdown measures.

The company now expects the number of homes sold for the half-year ending Jan. 31, 2021, to be similar to the 5,321 homes sold a year earlier.

Larger rivals Persimmon PSN.L and Taylor Wimpey TW.L last month forecast a strong outlook for 2021, while Berkeley Group BKGH.L said last week the coming months would be crucial to gauge the impact of new lockdowns and Brexit.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds)

(Reporting by Jasmine I S and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((jasmine.is.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.