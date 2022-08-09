UK's Bellway reports higher annual housing revenue

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday its annual housing revenue rose 13%, as the company benefited from strong house prices that helped it offset cost pressures.

Housing revenue for the year ended in July 2022 rose to more than 3.5 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) compared with 3.1 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.