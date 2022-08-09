UK's Bellway reports higher annual housing revenue

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Homebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday its annual housing revenue rose 13%, as the company benefited from strong house prices that helped it offset cost pressures.

Housing revenue for the year ended in July 2022 rose to more than 3.5 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) compared with 3.1 billion pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

