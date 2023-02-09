UK's Bellway cuts back on homebuilding plans amid tough market conditions

February 09, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Thursday flagged challenging market conditions and said it would build fewer homes this fiscal year than the last, as a surge in borrowing costs and broader inflationary pressures drive homebuyers away.

The FTSE MidCap .FTMC firm, which constructs everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said it would build 11,000 homes in the year ending July 31, 198 units lower than a year ago.

