UK's Bellway cuts back on homebuilding plans amid tough market conditions

Feb 9 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Thursday flagged challenging market conditions and said it would build fewer homes this fiscal year than the last, as a surge in borrowing costs and broader inflationary pressures drive homebuyers away.

The FTSE MidCap .FTMC firm, which constructs everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said it would build 11,000 homes in the year ending July 31, 198 units lower than a year ago.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.