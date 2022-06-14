UK's Bellway, Crest Nicholson expect home prices to offset cost pressures

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British housebuilders Bellway and Crest Nicholson Holdings said on Tuesday upbeat home prices spurred by high demand levels will continue to offset cost pressures, brushing aside any slowdown concerns in the housing market.

Bellway said it expects its annual housing volumes to grow by 10% with a healthy order book in hand, while Crest Nicholson raised its full-year earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

