UK's BBC, ITV among TV firms investigated over freelance contracts

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said it suspected that television production companies including the BBC, ITV ITV.L, Hat Trick and Tiger Aspect could have broken competition law in relation to the purchase of services from freelancers.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into the suspected breaches, but added that it had not reached a view as to whether there was sufficient evidence of an infringement.

ITV confirmed that it had received a case initiation notice from the CMA. "ITV is committed to complying with competition law and to cooperating with the CMA's inquiries," it said in a statement.

The probe also includes Hartswood Films, Red Planet Pictures and Sister Pictures, the CMA said.

In July the regulator said it was investigating suspected breaches of competition law in relation to the purchase of services from freelancers in sports content by the BBC, BT Group, ITV, Sky UK and others.

