News & Insights

UK's Barratt to sell 604 homes to Citra Living for $212.6 mln

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

June 30, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds executive comment in paragraph 3, details of the deal in paragraph 2 and background on Citra in paragraph 4

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's largest housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L on Friday said it had agreed to sell 604 homes to Citra Living Properties, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L for 168.4 million pounds ($212.57 million) in cash.

About 500 of the homes will be transferred to Citra's ownership by June 2024, while the remaining homes will be transferred the following year, Barratt said.

"Our goal at Citra is to bring much needed high quality homes to the UK rental market ... Our partnership with Barratt helps us achieve that goal," Citra Managing Director Andy Hutchinson said in a statement.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds launched Citra Living in 2021 in a bid to enter the private rental sector.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.