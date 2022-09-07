UK's Barratt to buy back shares worth $229 mln, posts record annual profit

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Barratt Developments Plc said on Wednesday it would buy back shares worth 200 million pounds ($229.50 million) after Britain's biggest housebuilder posted a record annual profit.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose about 15% to 1.05 billion pounds for the year ended June 30, in line with market expectations. The FTSE 100 firm had posted a profit of 919.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8715 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

