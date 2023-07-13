News & Insights

UK's Barratt to build fewer homes in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

July 13, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Suban Abdulla and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Thursday it would build far fewer homes this fiscal year as mounting worries over mortgage affordability and persistent inflation drive buyers away.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said it expected to build between 13,250 to 14,250 units in the year ending June 30, 2024, down from the 17,206 homes in the year before.

Chief executive David Thomas said in a statement that the trading backdrop had become more challenging in recent months, as many customers face significant cost of living pressures.

Britain's housing market recovered from last year's financial turmoil following former prime minister Liz Truss' "mini-budget" economic plan. But higher borrowing costs have put renewed pressure on homeowners and buyers.

