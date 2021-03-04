UK's Barratt scouts for CFO as incumbent to step down for personal reasons

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Barratt finance chief Jessica White will step down by the end of June for personal reasons after four years in the role, Britain's biggest housebuilder said on Thursday, adding that it will begin a search for her successor.

Adds chairman comment, background on White

March 4 (Reuters) - Barratt BDEV.L finance chief Jessica White will step down by the end of June for personal reasons after four years in the role, Britain's biggest housebuilder said on Thursday, adding that it will begin a search for her successor.

"It was not an easy decision to step down ... but it is the right thing for me at this time," White said in a statement.

A qualified chartered accountant, White joined Barratt 15 years ago and was appointed to the role of head of financial accounting in 2007. She was promoted to group financial controller in 2010.

"As CFO, Jessica ... has played an instrumental role in driving Barratt towards our medium-term targets," Chairman John Allan said.

The FTSE 100 housebuilder last month said it continued to see strong demand after record house sales in the last six months of 2020, enabling it to reinstate its dividend as promised. It also said it had a solid start to the second half of its financial year.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters