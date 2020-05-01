UK's Barratt says much of construction workforce will return in May

May 1 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Friday it would restart work on its construction sites from May 11, with a significant proportion of its furloughed workforce returning to work before the end of the month.

Britain's largest housebuilder said it will start construction work on around 50% of its sites in the first phase and that it expects a limited number of additional home completions this financial year.

Its sites in Scotland would remain closed, along with showhomes and sales centres.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

