May 23 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L said on Tuesday John Allan will step down as chair on June 30 at the request of the board and be replaced by Caroline Silver.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

