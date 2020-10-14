UK's Barratt reports higher forward sales as housebuying recovers

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt BDEV.L on Wednesday reported a near 17% jump in its forward sales value, benefiting from strong pent-up demand for its homes following the end of a coronavirus-led lockdown.

The company, which builds homes in England, Scotland and Wales, said total forward sales as at Oct. 11 rose 16.7% to 15,135 homes and at a value of 3.65 billion pounds ($4.71 billion).

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

