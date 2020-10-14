UK's Barratt reports higher forward sales as housebuying recovers

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt on Wednesday reported a near 17% jump in its forward sales value, benefiting from strong pent-up demand for its homes following the end of a coronavirus-led lockdown.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt BDEV.L on Wednesday reported a near 17% jump in its forward sales value, benefiting from strong pent-up demand for its homes following the end of a coronavirus-led lockdown.

The company, which builds homes in England, Scotland and Wales, said total forward sales as at Oct. 11 rose 16.7% to 15,135 homes and at a value of 3.65 billion pounds ($4.71 billion).

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters