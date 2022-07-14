UK's Barratt forecasts profit slightly above estimates on strong housing demand

Adds CEO comment, background

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L forecast annual profit slightly ahead of market expectations, underscoring robust demand despite the housing sector grappling with supply chain constraints and labour shortages.

Rising materials and labour costs, along with supply chain constraints and planning consent delays have troubled Britain's housing sector, but most major homebuilders have said that they were able to tackle these pressures due to red-hot house prices.

UK housing prices have remained firm, although the pace of growth has cooled down in recent months, with some industry analysts warning of a slowdown amid a cost-of-living crisis.

"While there are clearly macro-economic uncertainties ahead, the housing market remains robust, our forward order book is strong and we have the resilience and flexibility to react to changes in the operating environment," Chief Executive Officer David Thomas said in a statement.

The Coalville, UK-based firm said total home completions returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 17,908 homes completed in the 2022 fiscal year, compared with 17,243 homes a year earlier and 17,856 units delivered in fiscal 2019.

Last week, Britain's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L had lowered its annual volume target, hurt by material and labour shortages.

Barratt said it expected annual adjusted profit before tax for the year ended June 30 to be in the range of 1.05 billion pounds to 1.06 billion pounds ($1.24 billion-$1.26 billion), marginally ahead of company-compiled analysts' estimates of 1.048 billion pounds.

The FTSE 100 firm had reported a profit of 919.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8442 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.