UK's Barratt flags market uncertainty as housing slowdown weighs

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's largest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L on Wednesday flagged persisting market uncertainty as high mortgage rates weigh on demand and a sharp fall in house prices dent margins.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE firm said pretax profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at 501.5 million pounds ($603.7 million), compared with 432.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8308 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.