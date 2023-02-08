UK's Barratt flags market uncertainty as housing slowdown weighs

February 08, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's largest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L on Wednesday flagged persisting market uncertainty as high mortgage rates weigh on demand and a sharp fall in house prices dent margins.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE firm said pretax profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at 501.5 million pounds ($603.7 million), compared with 432.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8308 pounds)

