UK's Barratt flags fall in private reservations, says outlook 'less certain'

Adds company comment, background

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L on Wednesday flagged lower private reservations and said its annual outlook looked "less certain" as homebuyers face rising mortgage rates and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The British housing sector has showed signs of a slowdown in recent months as mortgage rates rise on the back of a hawkish Bank of England, while the deepening cost-of-living crisis and recession fears have put the broader economy under pressure.

"The outlook for the year is less certain with the availability and pricing of mortgages critical to the long-term health of the UK housing market," the company said in a statement.

Britain cut stamp duty on home purchases last month as new Prime Minister Liz Truss sought to revive demand.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company, which last month announced a 200 million pound ($220 million) share buyback after posting a record annual profit, said it was on track to deliver adjusted profit before tax in line with its current expectation for the fiscal year 2023.

($1 = 0.9091 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.