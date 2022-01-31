Oil

UK's Barratt buys Gladman Developments for 250 mln pounds

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments said on Monday it has bought land promoter Gladman Developments Ltd for 250 million pounds ($336.10 million).

The deal is expected to deliver an incremental 500 home completions per annum for Barrat from financial year 2025, the London-listed company said.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

