UK's Barratt buys Gladman Developments for 250 mln pounds

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Monday it has bought land promoter Gladman Developments Ltd for 250 million pounds ($336.10 million).

The deal is expected to deliver an incremental 500 home completions per annum for Barrat from financial year 2025, the London-listed company said.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

