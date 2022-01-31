UK's Barratt buys Gladman Developments for 250 mln pounds
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Monday it has bought land promoter Gladman Developments Ltd for 250 million pounds ($336.10 million).
The deal is expected to deliver an incremental 500 home completions per annum for Barrat from financial year 2025, the London-listed company said.
($1 = 0.7438 pounds)
(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Oil Videos
Explore OilExplore
Most Popular
- Can Oil Reach $100? The Four Factors Driving Oil Prices
- Crude Drops Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Rising Middle East Tensions Continue Supply Concerns
- EXCLUSIVE-U.S. battery startup Redwood Materials sets deal with Korea's L&F
- Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Supply Concerns, Hitting 6th Straight Week of Gains