UK's Balfour Beatty flags hit to business from US tech downturn

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

August 16, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty BALF.L is facing challenges in its U.S. office projects, partly due to a tech downturn in the Northwest as customers downsize and delay investments, the global infrastructure firm's chief Leo Quinn said on Wednesday.

The firm posted a 12% jump in underlying profit from operations from its earnings-based businesses at 95 million pounds ($121 million) for the half year ended June 30, and forecast annual profits broadly in line with year-ago figures.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

