UK's BAE Systems to buy Ball Aerospace for about $5.55 bln

Credit: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

August 17, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal, background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - British defence group BAE Systems said on Thursday it agreed to buy Ball Aerospace business from Ball Corp BALL.N for about $5.55 billion in cash.

BAE said it expected the deal to add to its earnings per share and margins in the first year post completion.

Reuters had reported in July that private equity firms Blackstone Inc BX.N and Veritas Capital Fund Management were competing against defence companies such as BAE, General Dynamics Corp GD.N and Textron TXT.N to buy the business.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

