UK's Babcock cautious about outlook as first-half profit recovers

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British engineer Babcock International BAB.L said on Tuesday it remained cautious about its outlook, as it's in the early stages of its turnaround plan amid inflationary and supply chain pressures and uncertainty over new coronavirus variants.

The company, which counts Britain's Ministry of Defence as its biggest customer, reported underlying operating profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 of 115.3 million pounds ($153.14 million), compared with 84.5 million pounds a year ago on fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

($1 = 0.7529 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.