UK's Aveva sees positive trends in energy and other markets

British industrial software company Aveva Group said key markets such as energy, power, shipbuilding and infrastructure were showing positive trends as it reported a 7.1% rise in full-year pro-forma revenue to 1.24 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

The group, however, reiterated its warning that revenue growth would be lower this year on an organic constant currency basis and its adjusted operating profit margin was expected to reduce due to higher costs, including wage inflation.

