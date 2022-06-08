UK's Aveva sees positive trends in energy and other markets

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British industrial software company Aveva Group AVV.L said key markets such as energy, power, shipbuilding and infrastructure were showing positive trends as it reported a 7.1% rise in full-year pro-forma revenue to 1.24 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

The group, however, reiterated its warning that revenue growth would be lower this year on an organic constant currency basis and its adjusted operating profit margin was expected to reduce due to higher costs, including wage inflation.

($1 = 0.7959 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.