UK's Aveva Group to buy OSIsoft for $5 billion, including debt

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British software company Aveva Group AVV.L said on Tuesday that it reached a deal to buy U.S.-based real-time industrial data software and services provider OSIsoft for $5 billion, including debt.

