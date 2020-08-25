UK's Aveva Group to buy OSIsoft for $5 billion, including debt

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British software company Aveva Group AVV.L said on Tuesday that it reached a deal to buy U.S.-based real-time industrial data software and services provider OSIsoft for $5 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

