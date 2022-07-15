UK's Aston Martin to raise 653 mln pounds in equity financing

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Friday it will launch a rights issue to shareholders to raise 653 million pounds ($771.58 million) in a move that will see Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund become its second-largest shareholder.

