UK's Aston Martin sticks to 500 mln pounds profit view for FY25

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 27, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Tuesday it remained on track to report an adjusted profit of 500 million pounds ($636.7 million) by the fiscal year 2025.

The Gaydon-based group said it expects to "substantially achieve" those financial targets in 2024 -including a revenue forecast of about 2 billion pounds - and added it is likely to exceed them in 2025.

The company had posted an adjusted core profit of 190.2 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

The luxury car maker, which has marked 2023 to be the "peak year" of capital spend, in May had maintained its outlook for the current financial year, helped by strong sales of its sport utility vehicle DBX and higher selling price.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

