UK's Aston Martin sticks to 500 mln pounds profit view by 2024-2025

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

June 27, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Tuesday it remained on track to report an adjusted profit of 500 million pounds ($636.7 million) by 2024-2025.

The company had posted an adjusted core profit of 190.2 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

