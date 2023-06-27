UK's Aston Martin sticks to 500 mln pounds profit view by 2024-2025

June 27 (Reuters) - Aston Martin AML.L said on Tuesday it remained on track to report an adjusted profit of 500 million pounds ($636.7 million) by 2024-2025.

The company had posted an adjusted core profit of 190.2 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

