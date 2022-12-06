US Markets
UK's Ashtead Group expects annual results to beat forecast, shares jump

December 06, 2022 — 03:25 am EST

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Ashtead Group Plc AHT.L forecast full-year results ahead of its expectations on Tuesday and raised its interim dividend by 20%, encouraged by strong demand for rental equipment across its markets, sending its shares 4% higher.

The London-listed company, which rents out industrial and construction equipment, posted a 28% jump in adjusted pre-tax profit to $688 million in the three months ended Oct. 31.

