UK's Ashtead Group expects annual results to beat forecast, shares jump

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Ashtead Group Plc AHT.L forecast full-year results ahead of its expectations on Tuesday and raised its interim dividend by 20%, encouraged by strong demand for rental equipment across its markets, sending its shares 4% higher.

The London-listed company, which rents out industrial and construction equipment, posted a 28% jump in adjusted pre-tax profit to $688 million in the three months ended Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

