News & Insights

US Markets

UK's Ascential to sell digital commerce, product design units in $1.7 bln deal

October 30, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details about deal in paragraph 3

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Information and analytics firm Ascential ASCL.L said on Monday it would sell its digital commerce business to Omnicom Group OMC.N and product design business to Wind UK Bidco 3 Ltd for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).

The UK-based company said it intended to distribute about 850 million pounds to shareholders following the completion of the transactions, adding that the board expected the shareholder returns by way of a special dividend.

The digital commerce business would be sold to U.S.-listed Omnicom for a total enterprise value of $900 million, while the product design business - WGSN - would be sold to the company established by funds advised by Apax Partners for a total enterprise value of up to 700 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8245 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.