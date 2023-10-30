UK's Ascential to sell digital commerce, product design units in $1.7 bln deal

Adds details about deal in paragraph 3

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Information and analytics firm Ascential ASCL.L said on Monday it would sell its digital commerce business to Omnicom Group OMC.N and product design business to Wind UK Bidco 3 Ltd for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).

The UK-based company said it intended to distribute about 850 million pounds to shareholders following the completion of the transactions, adding that the board expected the shareholder returns by way of a special dividend.

The digital commerce business would be sold to U.S.-listed Omnicom for a total enterprise value of $900 million, while the product design business - WGSN - would be sold to the company established by funds advised by Apax Partners for a total enterprise value of up to 700 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8245 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

