UK's AO World to raise about $48 mln via placing, primarybid offer

Aby Jose Koilparambil
British online electricals retailer AO World said on Wednesday it intends to raise about 40 million pounds ($47.7 million) through a placing and a primarybid offer.

July 6 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World AO.L said on Wednesday it intends to raise about 40 million pounds ($47.7 million) through a placing and a primarybid offer.

AO World said it would conduct the placing of new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each at a price of 43 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8390 pounds)

