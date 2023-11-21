News & Insights

UK's AO World raises outlook after return to profit

November 21, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British online consumer electricals retailer AO World AO.L raised its profit outlook after reporting a return to profit in its first half as reduced costs and improved margins offset a fall in sales in a tough market for discretionary spending.

The seller of washing machines, fridge freezers, cookers, TVs and laptops said on Tuesday it made a pretax profit of 13 million pounds ($16.20 million) in the six months to Sept. 30 versus a loss of 12 million pounds in the same period last year, despite a 12% fall in revenue.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

