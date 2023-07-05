UK's AO World profit rises on reduced costs, better margins

Adds detail on outlook in paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - AO World AO.L, the British online electricals retailer that last month forged a strategic alliance with Mike Ashley's Frasers FRAS.L, said profit recovered in its 2022-23 year as it benefited from a plan to reduce costs and improve margins.

The group, which sells products such as cookers, fridges and washing machines, said on Wednesday it made adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA, of 45 million pounds ($57.2 million) in the year to March 31, in line with guidance and up from 23 million pounds in 2021-22. Revenue fell 17% to 1.14 billion pounds.

AO, whose shares have increased 55% so far this year, made an EBITDA margin of 4% and looking to the new financial year said it was confident of delivering on its 5% EBITDA margin ambition in the short term and returning to top line growth in the medium term.

"Our strategy now is to invest prudently in the business, seize the significant market opportunities that we see in front of us, leveraging our growing and loyal customer base," it said.

On Tuesday, Sainsbury’s SBRY.L unit Argos reported a 5.1% rise in sales in its latest quarter, benefiting from strong consumer electronics sales.

CurrysCURY.L, Britain’s biggest electricals retailer, will report annual results on Thursday.

Frasers has also recently built a 10.4% stake in Currys and says it is a "supportive" holder.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James and Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

