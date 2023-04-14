UK's AO World expects annual profit at top end of forecast on better margins

Adds details from statement on trading environment, CEO quotet, background on sector

April 14 (Reuters) - AO World Plc AO.L on Friday forecast its annual profit to be around the top end of its estimates, as the British online electricals retailer's cost-cutting measures pushed up its margins.

UK retailers are facing a challenging environment, with customers limiting their spending on discretionary items amid a cost of living crisis, but measures taken to cut costs have helped improve their margins.

The retailer, which sells televisions, laptops, refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves, said in a statement that the potential effects from continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and tough consumer environment did not affect its trading in the last month of its fiscal year.

"We anticipate that our progress in improving both operational cost efficiencies and margin in full year 2023 will continue through the next 12 months and beyond," CEO John Roberts said.

The Bolton, northwest England-based company expects adjusted core profit for the full year ended March 31 to be at the upper end of its forecast range of 37.5 million pounds to 45 million pounds ($47.02 million to $56.43 million).

($1 = 0.7975 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.