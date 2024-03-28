News & Insights

UK's AO World expects annual profit at top end of forecast

March 28, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - AO World AO.L said on Thursday it expects annual adjusted pretax profit to be at the top-end of its previous forecast as the British online consumer electricals retailer returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

AO World forecast revenue of about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) for the year ending March 31.

It expects adjusted profit before tax for fiscal 2024 to be at least at the top of the previously guided range of 28 million pounds-33 million pounds.

