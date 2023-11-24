UK's anti-trust regulator finds concerns with Mick George-Hanson deal

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday the proposed acquisition of demolition waste recycler Mick George Ltd by Heidelberg-owned building materials firm Hanson could result in less choice and higher prices for building contractors.

The Competition and Markets Authority after its Phase 1 probe said the proposed deal raised competition concerns in some markets for building materials in East of England and the East Midlands.

