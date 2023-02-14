UK's Amigo escapes $88 mln fine as FCA censures lender for failures

Feb 14 (Reuters) - British financial regulator publicly censured Amigo AMGO.L for failures to undertake affordability checks and said it would have imposed a 72.9 million pound ($88.64 million) fine on the lender if not for its financial hardships.

"A fine would also have threatened Amigo's ability to meet its commitments to a High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, which aims to pay redress to customers," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

